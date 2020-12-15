Kanal D International Announces Four Recent Promotions

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanal D International (KDI) has upped four members of its team to new positions, including Mikaela Pérez, who has been promoted from sales executive of the Americas and Spain to sales manager of the region.

Five-year KDI veteran Selim Türkmen, who has been serving as the company’s sales executive of MENA, SSA and Western Europe has been appointed as the sales manager of the region. Meanwhile, Ekin Koyuncu, KDI’s sales executive of Central and Eastern Europe, is promoted as the sales manager of the region.

Salmi Gambarova, who has been working at KDI for three years, has been upped to the position of sales executive of Russia and CIS.

Kerim Emrah Turna, executive director of Kanal D International, said: “The global content industry, especially the Turkish Drama, continued to grow this year against all odds, like pandemics… As Kanal D International we worked hard for this growth with our experienced talents. Therefore I’m proud to announce the promotions of this successful sales team. With our newly added and appointed colleagues Kanal D International will continue to be the leader in content distribution all around the world.”