ITV Studios Appoints COO of Global Entertainment

Arjan Pomper has been named the COO of global entertainment at ITV Studios.

In this role, he will oversee the day-to-day running of the format sales, global content and production divisions as well as the global music and talent agency. Pomper joins ITV Studios from Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) Belgium, where he served as CEO. He previously held the role of CEO of DAN Netherlands, Middle East and Africa and worked at Universal McCann. As an entrepreneur, he co-founded various media companies, including building AMPN, a content and production company in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Maarten Meijs, president of global entertainment at ITV Studios, said: “I’m delighted that Arjan is joining us, he will be a great addition to our organization. In line with the reorganization of ITV Studios’ international distribution and commercial business, the appointment of a COO allows us to further capitalize on the opportunity of a growing content marketplace, and to drive more value from our award-winning content. Arjan comes with a proven track record in growing businesses through innovative strategies, digitalization, acquisitions and restructuring.”

Pomper added: “ITV is a top-three player in the industry with the world’s best formats and content. It is a privilege to be joining at a time the business is growing further. I look forward to working for this company and with a great team to deliver value and growth.”