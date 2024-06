ADVERTISEMENT

Global has unveiled its 2024-25 broadcast season schedule, which features Ghosts, 9-1-1, Matlock and Elsbeth forming a Thursday night block.

Mondays on Global see the return of The Neighborhood at 8 p.m., followed by newcomer Poppa’s House. NCIS leads into NCIS: Origins.

The FBI franchise dominates Tuesdays, with FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

Wednesdays return Survivor and Abbott Elementary leading into Murder in a Small Town.

Matlock is the newcomer on Thursdays, taking the 9 p.m. slot. Returning series on that night are Ghosts, 9-1-1 and Elsbeth.

S.W.A.T., Fire Country and Crime Beat form the Friday night lineup.

Saturdays sees Border Security and 48 Hours.

The Floor is in the 8 p.m. slot on Sundays, leading into The Equalizer and Accused.

The Global schedule mid-season includes Watson, a modern version of the beloved character from the world of Sherlock Holmes and starring Morris Chestnut in the eponymous role; Doc, based on the global hit Italian series; and Hollywood Squares, with Drew Barrymore. The Global original Family Law returns for its third season.

“This spring, Global experienced a reawakening and emerged with an incredibly successful season. Since mid-February, Global rose to number on in core prime time, delivering 11 of the Top 20 programs, more than any other network,” said Troy Reeb, executive VP of networks and content at Corus Entertainment. “As we look ahead to Global’s 2024-25 broadcast season, our lineup is the best we’ve seen in years, and one that strikes the perfect balance of the familiar with the fresh. Loaded with star power, big franchise brands, and number one returning hits to launch new buzzworthy series, Global’s TV offering is set to deliver an entertaining schedule that Canadians will not only be talking about, but watching week after week, all year long.”