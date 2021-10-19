Gaumont & Armando Bó’s About Entertainment Ink Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaumont has entered a deal with Armando Bó’s About Entertainment to develop series and feature films across multiple genres and languages.

The deal comes on the heels of Gaumont and Bó’s success with the International Emmy Award-nominated El Presidente. Among the first projects being developed as part of the new deal is a satire on the creation of the nation of Panama, the Panama Canal, and the American tycoons and other foreign empresarios that made the plan to annex the territory from Colombia.

In addition to developing original TV and film projects, the Gaumont and About Entertainment teams have plans to source relevant IP to develop projects that will appeal to multiple territories.

Nicolas Atlan, president of Gaumont, U.S., said, “Given our experience together on El Presidente, we are so happy to have the opportunity to expand our working relationship with Armando! Armando’s ability to conceptualize and create compelling stories makes him one of the most inspired storytellers of this generation. As we continue to strive to engage and entertain the global audience, we feel we have found the perfect partner in About Entertainment. We can’t wait to develop and produce new stories and characters together with him and his team.”

Bó commented, “The About team is very happy with this alliance. Gaumont is a great strategic partner in El Presidente, not only related to production aspects but also creatively. We began this process full of motivation to join forces with the aim of developing stories that have a different point of view regardless of what language they are made in.”