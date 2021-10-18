Series Mania Issues Call for Series & Co-Pro Projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Series Mania has put out a call for programs for the 2022 Festival and a call for projects for the 2022 Forum.

For the Series Mania Festival, 60 series will be selected and, at the end of the eight-day festival, 13 prizes will be awarded by the juries. It will take place from March 18 to March 25.

For the Forum, producers can submit their projects for the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions and 15 will be chosen to participate. The best project, selected by a professional jury, will be awarded a €50,000 prize. The Forum will take place from March 22 to 24.

The deadline to submit for both is January 6.

“We were so grateful for the tremendous support we received by both the public and the industry professionals for our 2021 edition,” said Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania. “Our Festival showcased top series from around the world, while the Forum uncovered enormous new talent. The Forum is truly one of today’s premier meeting places for showrunners, screenwriters, producers, broadcasters and talent. With the abundance of content set to explode throughout Europe over the next few years, our mission of ‘where series begin’ could not be timelier and more appropriate.”

She continued, “I look forward to welcoming everyone back to Lille next March, as well as online for those unable to attend. Additionally, our Series Mania Digital Platform will once again be fully accessible to all our Festival and Forum participants for the 2022 edition.”