Redbox & Lionsgate in Distribution Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate and Redbox have struck a multiyear distribution deal that covers SVOD, AVOD and FAST streaming services.

Under the agreement, Lionsgate will handle distribution of Redbox Entertainment titles across home-entertainment windows in addition to SVOD licensing for select titles under the Redbox Entertainment brand.

The two companies are also partnering on an agreement to license films and series from Lionsgate’s 17,000-title library to Redbox’s AVOD and FAST services.

“Redbox has a large slate of films coming in 2022 and beyond, and we’re excited to work with Lionsgate to identify those that are a great fit for their distribution model,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “Ron Schwartz and his team have been terrific partners over the years, and we are excited to extend our relationship to tap into their world-class distribution prowess to create value for both companies.”

“Lionsgate’s long-standing partnership with Redbox has created significant value for both our companies,” said Ron Schwartz, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide distribution for the motion picture group. “That collaboration has evolved into a multifaceted distribution relationship across home entertainment, SVOD and AVOD platforms that allows us to continue to diversify our content offering to our consumers.”