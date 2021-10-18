Sesame Workshop Teams with Under Armour & Curry Brand

ADVERTISEMENT

Sesame Workshop has partnered with three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry’s Curry Brand, powered by Under Armour, for new shoes inspired by Sesame Street characters.

Curry Brand designed a “Street Pack” collection of its Curry Flow 9 shoe, which will feature seven colorway options. Sesame Streetʼs characters are celebrated with unique markings on the shoes’ tongue tabs, a flag near the heel and the Sesame Street sign on the sock liner.

The first two releases will be the “Count It” and “Play Big” colorways, inspired by Count von Count and Big Bird, respectively. They will drop on November 19 for $160 each. The “Count It” colorway has a shiny tongue tab that reflects the satin exterior of The Count’s cape.

Later releases will include “Talking Trash,” based on Oscar the Grouch and featuring a metallic tongue tab as a nod to the trash can, and “Taking Cookies,” based on Cookie Monster and featuring a fuzzy, fur-like feel.

This is Curry’s second connection to the Sesame Street brand, as he and his wife Ayesha appeared on the show earlier this year to discuss the importance of sharing and eating a healthy breakfast.

“Curry Brand and Sesame Street, we preach the same message,” said Curry. “It’s about supporting all kids, especially those in underserved communities who are looking for an opportunity to be their best selves.”

“The hardest part was making sure we achieved a sense of depth and sophistication in our designs,” said Spencer Hawkins, a senior footwear designer at Under Armour. “We didn’t just say, ‘Elmo is red, so the whole shoe is red.’ We played with a lot of different tonalities of red, and we brought in hints of orange to represent the nose. Every single colorway is a unique story celebrating not only the unique physical attributes of the characters but also what each character can teach us about building a better, more inclusive neighborhood.”

“We love the way the Curry Brand promotes healthy, active lifestyles and teamwork,” said Gabriela Arenas, VP of global licensing at Sesame Workshop. “It’s been so much fun combining Curry Brand’s commitment to play and Under Armour’s innovation technology with Sesame Street’s iconic characters in this vibrant and playful collaboration with multigenerational appeal.”

Curry added, “This collection is an opportunity for people to use their imaginations a little bit. You can really show your personality through the way that you play. I love to be creative on the court, try new things and show different sides of myself. The Sesame Street characters prove that everybody belongs in the world of play.”