Mattel Exceeds Sustainability Goal

Mattel has exceeded its goal to achieve and maintain 95 percent recycled or FSC-certified content in the paper and wood fiber used in its products and packaging.

The company has focused on maximizing post-consumer recycled content, avoiding virgin fiber from controversial sources and seeking to increase the percentage of fiber certified by a credible third party. As such, it sourced 97 percent recycled or FSC-certified content used in products and packaging in 2020, as validated by the Rainforest Alliance.

The Rainforest Alliance is an international non-profit organization working at the intersection of business, agriculture and forests.

Mattel has been recognized by the FSC with a 2021 Leadership Award for its excellence in the use of FSC-certified products and commitment to responsible forest management.

“Responsible and sustainable sourcing is a critical component of our updated ESG strategy, and Mattel packaging teams implement various eco-design and circular economy principles in the development of our products and packaging,” said Pamela Gill-Alabaster, head of global sustainability for Mattel. “Our focus is to develop innovative products and experiences that are better for our world by integrating sustainable materials and principles of product stewardship and circular design.”

Christopher N.H. Schwarz, manager for corporate advisory at the Rainforest Alliance, added: “The Rainforest Alliance has been proudly collaborating with Mattel on their Responsible Wood/Fiber Procurement Program since 2011. Through our partnership, the company has developed and subsequently improved its sustainable sourcing principles and goals, driven forward responsible sourcing practices of sustainably-produced forest materials and has ever since demonstrated steady progress toward the achievement of its set principles and goals.”