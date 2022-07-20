Mattel & Skydance Team for Matchbox Film

ADVERTISEMENT

Mattel and Skydance have partnered to co-develop a live-action motion picture based on the popular Matchbox die-cast toy vehicle line.

The brand has been around since 1953, when an automotive expert created a tiny car for his daughter, who was allowed to bring a toy to school only if it was small enough to fit in a matchbox. David Coggeshall (Orphan: First Kill) is attached to write the film’s screenplay.

For Mattel Films, the Matchbox project will be led by VP Elizabeth Bassin and Creative Executive Andrew Scannell. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Aimee Rivera will oversee for Skydance Media.

“For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has carried enormous cultural relevance and inspired generations of kids to unleash their imaginations, combining what they see in the world every day with what they dream their own world to be,” said Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films. “We look forward to working with our incredible partners at Skydance Media to craft a story for the big screen that evokes the same imaginative spirit of this beloved Mattel franchise and delights fans of all ages.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Robbie Brenner and her amazing creative team at Mattel,” said Don Granger, president of feature films at Skydance. “Pairing Skydance’s unique brand of premium, elevated action-adventure entertainment with the incredible legacy of the Matchbox brand is a fantastic opportunity. There is a shared experience for everyone who has played with a Matchbox vehicle or playset, where they create their own inventive action sequence, and we’re excited to craft a worldwide adventure film worthy of such imagination.”