Mo’Nique Netflix Stand-Up Special in the Works

Grammy-nominated, Oscar- and Golden Globe Award-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique is set to film her first Netflix original stand-up comedy special.

The special is slated to be filmed in Atlanta later this year. Mo’Nique is also set to star in the Netflix film The Deliverance from Lee Daniels.

In a video, Mo’Nique said: “Hey y’all, it’s your girl Mo’Nique, and I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special—in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels, on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned! Thank you all, and I love y’all to life!”