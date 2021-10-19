Wednesday, October 20, 2021
NTV Originals Garner International Interest

Jamie Stalcup 1 day ago


NTV’s original projects have garnered interest from top international broadcasters and VOD platforms, including an Indonesian media giant.

Content buyers from Asian and African markets, as well as Vietnamese and Korean companies, have also expressed interest in NTV’s original projects. Among the programs of interest is the award-winning Fatherland, about a dark path paved by corruption.

Other projects that have caught buyers’ eyes are the documentary Anna, about the opera singer Anna Netrebko, the historical thriller Noble Detective and the sports drama KAMAZ. The Extreme Racing.

A major VOD platform has expressed interest in Anna, while Chinese VOD players have indicated their intention to purchase Fatherland and Noble Detective.

Other NTV projects recently presented to the international market are season two of Beyond Death, season four of Dinosaur, season six of Shepherd, the medical drama Dr. Driver and the formats Secret for a Million and Superstar!











