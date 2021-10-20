10 ViacomCBS Upfront Reveals New Local Highlights

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10 ViacomCBS Upfront highlighted a bevy of new programming for Network 10 and the Australian lineup of Paramount+, including local versions of the reality series Hunted and The Bridge.

Filmed in Tasmania and based on the hit format on Channel 4 and HBO Max, the adventure series The Bridge Australia will see 12 Australians abandoned in the wilderness and forced to work together to build a 300-meter-long bridge in just 20 days. It arrives on Paramount+ in 2022. The Bridge Australia is an Endemol Shine Australia production.

Arriving on 10 in 2022, the social experiment Hunted Australia will take viewers on a journey where ordinary Australians go on the run, attempting to avoid a crack team of expert hunters. Hunted Australia is an Endemol Shine Australia production for Network 10.

The internationally acclaimed comedy series Would I Lie To You? is making its way to 10 in 2022. Host Chrissie Swan will direct two teams—captained by comedians Chris Taylor and Frank Woodley—as they navigate the far-fetched to the perfectly plausible. Would I Lie To You? Australia is an Endemol Shine Australia production for Network 10.

Also coming in 2022, First Dates Australia is a fly-on-the-wall series that captures the nervous excitement that comes with every first date. Paired by relationship experts, single strangers looking for love will meet for a dinner date captured by hidden cameras. First Dates Australia is a Warner Bros. production for Network 10.

The docuseries Couples Therapy is set for Paramount+, with an Australian version available to stream exclusively in 2022. The series will see real-life couples lay bare their intimacy issues with a professional therapist. It is a Warner Bros. production, with format rights licensed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Paramount+ will also bring Spreadsheet, a raunchy new Australian comedy about newly divorced, mother-of-two Lauren (Katherine Parkinson; The IT Crowd) who is on the hunt for sex with no strings attached. With the help of her best friend, she creates a spreadsheet—a database of potential men to sleep with.

Five Bedrooms—featuring homeowners Liz, Harry, Ben, Heather and Ainsley—is back for a third season. Meanwhile, the coming-of-age drama 6 Festivals follows three best friends as they bucket-list six music festivals over six months while coming to terms with a shattering cancer diagnosis. The miniseries Last King of the Cross is the tale of brothers John and Sam, their ascent to power on Sydney’s mean streets and the impact their expanding empire has on their relationship.

On Paramount+’s upcoming local programming slate, Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer and executive VP for ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, said: “Our selection really captures the essence of what makes entertainment in Australia so powerful. There’s depth in the narratives and complexity to the characters; the production values are world-class; and our cast and local crews only underline the diverse, talented bunch we are.”

Further highlights include Dexter: New Blood, the special event series that will follow the continuing adventures of serial killer Dexter Morgan; the survival epic Yellowjackets, a combination of coming-of-age drama and psychological horror story; Mayor of Kingstown, which follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry; 1883, which promises to transport Yellowstone fans more than 130 years into the past to learn how the Dutton family got their start in Montana; and Four Hours at the Capitol, a documentary about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.