After more than 20 years with Gaumont, Christophe Riandee is leaving his post as vice CEO.

Riandee joined Gaumont in 2003 and was named vice CEO in 2004. Under his leadership, the television division was created in 2010 and the Los Angeles office was launched in 2011.

Gaumont said in a statement that Riandee has exited to devote himself to his personal projects. It is said that rather than the position being replaced, CEO Sidonie Dumas is assuming his responsibilities.

Among the series under Gaumont and Riandee’s credits are Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, Hemlock Grove, Hannibal, Barbarians, Lupin, Stillwater, El Presidente and Becoming Karl Lagerfeld.