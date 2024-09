ADVERTISEMENT

Sidonie Dumas, CEO of Gaumont, will be the recipient of the 2024 International Emmy Directorate Award.

Specializing in producing local stories with global appeal across generations, the studio’s current slate features titles across multiple languages and genres for global streaming platforms, channels and theaters. Most recent and upcoming productions include Karl Lagerfeld biographic series Becoming Karl and German historical drama The Interpreter of Silence for Disney+, as well as a recently announced series about the Gucci family saga.

The award will be presented at the 52nd International Emmy Awards Gala on Monday, November 25, in New York City.

“Since taking the helm of this storied company in 2010, Sidonie Dumas has strategically and successfully pivoted Gaumont’s main business from theatrical to television with major international expansion and key deals from Europe and Latin America to Hollywood,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “We look forward to honoring her remarkable vision and career with our Directorate Award.”

“Receiving this International Emmy Directorate Award is a great honor—not only for me but also for all the teams at Gaumont who assist me every day at our offices in Europe and the United States,” said Dumas. “This prize is a tribute to our shared passion and exacting standards in telling the most wonderful stories in a variety of formats and genres. Collaborating with the greatest talents helps us find a way into the hearts of our audiences. This prize challenges us to push the limits of what we can accomplish together on a global scale.”