eOne in TV Deal with Peter Dinklage & David Ginsberg

Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into a new multiyear, first-look TV deal with Estuary Films, founded by Peter Dinklage and David Ginsberg.

Under the partnership, Estuary Films will develop series for broadcast, cable and streaming. Estuary is in postproduction on its film American Dreamer, starring Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, Matt Dillon and Danny Glover, and in preproduction on Brothers, starring Dinklage, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close.

Brad Saunders, head of television and a former HBO executive, will oversee the partnership for Estuary Films.

Michael Lombardo, eOne’s president of global television, said, “I am delighted to be reunited with Peter and Brad, as well as their partner, David. The team at Estuary has both wonderful creative taste as well as outstanding relationships with the industry, and we look forward to bringing many exciting projects to life together.”

Dinklage added, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Michael and his team at eOne, who are well known for collaborating with talent to develop innovative, premium television for a worldwide audience. We know this partnership is going to be an incredibly fruitful one.”