Disney+ to Add 112 Million Subs by 2025

New data from Digital TV Research projects that Disney+ will add 112 million subscribers in the next five years to reach 194 million customers by 2025.

By 2025, the five major global platforms will have 678 million paying SVOD customers. Netflix will remain the biggest with 274.1 million customers—adding 73 million over the five-year period. Disney+ will be second with 194.4 million, followed by Amazon, growing from 116.9 million in 2020 to 167.1 million in 2025. HBO Max is expected to increase from 16.2 million to 28.5 million, followed by Apple TV+, rising from 2.2 million to 13.4 million.

Commenting on Disney+’s rapid rise to being the second-largest global SVOD service, Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, noted, “Much of Disney+’ initial growth came from the U.S., mainly due to the attractive bundle of Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu. More recently, India’s Disney+ Hotstar subs count has rocketed due to its coverage of IPL cricket. The U.S. and India will account for nearly half of Disney+’ subscriber base by 2025.”