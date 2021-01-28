Digital MIPTV Expands Access to One-to-One Online Distribution Market

Friday, January 29, 2021
Kristin Brzoznowski


Digital MIPTV is extending access to its One-to-One Online Distribution Market with the addition of drama and kids’ genres to the previously announced program addressing docs, factual and formats.

Reed MIDEM’s one-to-one matchmaking business accelerator is a key feature of its international TV markets, connecting international content distributors and buyers through pre-scheduled online meetings to boost sales and acquisitions of television series.

The move to expand the Digital MIPTV multi-genre online matchmaking offer is in response to increased demand from international distributors and buyers across all genres for Reed MIDEM to provide an online sales platform during the traditional MIPTV market week due to the ongoing worldwide restrictions on travel and physical gatherings.

Options for participation across all genres include the One-to-One Distribution Market guaranteeing a program of pre-scheduled meetings over 3 days (April 13 to 15) and the MIPTV Digital Pass offering online market access to the week-long program of thematic speed meetings, workshops, mentoring, market intel, conferences, breakout sessions and networking (April 12 to 16).











