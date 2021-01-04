Cinedigm Acquires The Film Detective Streaming Company

ADVERTISEMENT

Cinedigm has acquired The Film Detective, a content distributor and streaming channel company focused on classic film and television programming.

The deal adds The Film Detective’s library—featuring 3,000 content titles, an estimated 10,000 individual film and TV episodes and two FAST linear networks—into Cinedigm’s portfolio of streaming channels and content. Cinedigm expects to leverage its Matchpoint technology platform to accelerate The Film Detective’s distribution across Cinedigm’s network of more than 100 digital retail partners.

Further, Cinedigm plans to expand the distribution of The Film Detective’s two current streaming channels—The Film Detective and Lone Star—across its network of more than 820 million consumer devices. The companies will also leverage Cinedigm’s technical and operational capabilities to launch several new genre channels in the coming quarters.

The Film Detective will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Philip Hopkins, Film Detective founder and CEO, under the Cinedigm umbrella. Hopkins has assumed the new title of president of The Film Detective. He will continue with a focus on the acquisition of high-quality library content and the launch of additional streaming channels.

Chris McGurk, Cinedigm chairman and CEO, said: “We are very pleased to have closed this high potential, accretive streaming acquisition and welcome Phil and his team to the Cinedigm family. We hope to close similar acquisitions in the near future as we execute a roll-up strategy of streaming assets that can immediately benefit from Cinedigm’s unique capabilities, distribution muscle and proprietary technology in the explosively growing streaming business.”

Hopkins added: “We are proud to be taking this next step with Cinedigm. This acquisition presents an exciting opportunity to join Cinedigm’s industry-leading approach to content distribution and streaming, strengthening our mission of increased access to classic film and television content through the convenience of modern streaming technology.”