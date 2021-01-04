The Mandalorian Tops TV Piracy Rankings for 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mandalorian ranks as 2020’s most-pirated TV show on the internet through BitTorrent, according to TorrentFreak, beating out Game of Thrones, which dominated the chart for years.

Game of Thrones spent seven years in the top spot as the most-pirated TV show, with The Walking Dead briefly taking over (in 2018).

The Mandalorian, a Disney+ exclusive, was the third most downloaded TV series in 2019, but this year sits atop the list.

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys is in second place, one spot higher than HBO’s Westworld. Both of which were new to the chart.

Vikings again sits at number four, followed by Star Trek: Picard, a new entrant.

Rick and Morty moved up from number eight to six, while The Walking Dead dropped from six to seven. The Outsider ranks eighth, followed by Arrow (moving up from ten) and The Flash (moving down from seven).