WandaVision Tops 2021 Piracy Rankings

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+’s WandaVision ranks as the most-pirated TV show released in 2021 on torrent sites, according to TorrentFreak, beating out The Mandalorian.

Loki, another Marvel series, landed in second place, and The Witcher caps off the top three. The rest of the top five consists of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye.

Also featured, in consecutive order, are: What If…?, Foundation, Rick and Morty, Arcane and Wheel of Time.

“With the current streaming landscape being so fragmented, it appears that many people prefer to pirate instead of paying for ‘another’ subscription,” TorrentFreak stated. “That definitely applies to Marvel fans.”

The list was headed for many years by Game of Thrones, which came to an end last year after the series wrapped in 2019. In 2020, The Mandalorian, a Disney+ show, was the most-pirated TV series.

TorrentFreak’s calculations are based on single episodes, which means that season packs are underrepresented—disadvantaging series that are released all at once. Based on rough calculations, Netflix’s Casa de Papel could have landed in the fifth spot. Squid Game would have made it into the top ten as well.