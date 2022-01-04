FilmRise Taps Lionsgate Alum for Digital Distribution & Development

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has appointed former Lionsgate executive Daniel Gagliardi as VP of digital distribution and business development.

Gagliardi will spearhead and manage the growth and performance optimization of FilmRise AVOD and FAST channels. He will also work to create opportunities and implement new strategies for FilmRise’s partners around the world.

In his new role, Gagliardi will report directly to Melissa Wohl, senior VP and head of sales for FilmRise.

Previously, Gagliardi was head of content at Vudu, where his initiatives drove a three-fold increase in Vudu’s usage. He debuted Vudu’s first original programs and partnered with hundreds of content licensors.

Prior to that, he was VP of worldwide television and digital distribution for Lionsgate, where he oversaw content licensing partnerships with an emphasis on AVOD. He was responsible for industry-first deals with Hulu, YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku, Amazon and Crackle.

Danny Fisher, CEO at FilmRise, said, “Daniel brings high level and valuable experience working at large content providers and streaming platforms since the genesis of SVOD and AVOD, which will surely have an immediate positive impact on our initiatives in support of our streaming partners and our own FilmRise OTT channels.”

Gagliardi said, “I am excited to join FilmRise, a recognized leader and true innovator in the digital industry. I look forward to expanding upon their rapidly growing AVOD and FAST channel distribution successes in addition to creating new opportunities for their emerging original content creation business.”