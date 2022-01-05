SOMOS Distribution to Present Novocomedy

ADVERTISEMENT

SOMOS Distribution is set to bring Novocomedy, a series of comedic shorts from the French company of the same name, to NATPE.

The 20-second shorts are mostly non-verbal and include candid cameras, home videos, children and animals in comedic situations, magic acts and bloopers in extreme sports. They have been presented on channels such as Sony, Rai, Discovery, Cartoon Network, Canal+, Zee TV and more.

Francisco Villanueva, COO of SOMOS Distribution, said: “We are very happy with the addition of Novocomedy shorts to our catalog. Our experience with humorous content has been very positive and the quality of Novocomedy’s shorts is second to none, with hilarious, sympathetic and entertaining situations. We have no doubt that this content will be very well accepted among our customers since they can be programmed in different ways and especially in these complicated times that we are living.”

Additionally, SOMOS Distribution will present Ginayei, Hasta queue Te ConoCí and La Muerte del Rey from SOMOS Productions. It will also bring Sueños y Gloria, Amanda, Sasmos, Mi Gorda Bella and Piel Salvaje.