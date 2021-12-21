SOMOS Distribution Unveils NATPE Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

SOMOS Distribution is set to attend NATPE next month, where it will present a range of content that includes news, soap operas, series and finished productions from its sister company SOMOS Productions.

Among the SOMOS Productions highlights are Hasta que Te Conocí and the children’s and youth series Ginayei. Also on offer is the political drama The Death of the King, to be produced by SOMOS Productions and the Spanish company Imagia Films. Sueños y Gloria, to be produced by SOMOS Productions with the Dominican production company led by Claudia Maria Prida and Claudia Sofia Prida, tells the story of famous Dominican baseball players who rise to the big leagues. SOMOS Productions’ Amanda is a children-adolescent series about a girl from a family of musicians with the best voice and a love of designing fashion.

SOMOS Distribution is also presenting at NATPE comedic shorts from the French company NOVOCOMEDY, as well as a pair of Greek soap operas: Wild Bees and Sasmos. Further, there’s the RCTV catalog of telenovelas and dramas, including Mi Gorda Bella and Piel Salvaje. Customers will have access to SOMOS Distribution’s general catalog, which includes movies, series, soap operas and sports.

NATPE Miami is taking place from January 18 to 20 at the Fountainebleu Hotel in Miami Beach.