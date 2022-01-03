NATPE Miami Updates Health & Safety Protocols

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Miami has updated its health and safety protocols under the NATPE Safe banner, which now includes on-site testing in addition to proof of vaccination.

NATPE will now offer optional Rapid Antigen Covid-19 testing for all attendees on the main dates of the event. Guests opting to use the service will receive an identification, such as a wrist badge, of their negative Covid test.

Testing will be available on a limited basis. An appointment must be made and a waiver signed.

NATPE will provide a PCR Covid-19 test for international attendees that require a negative PCR Covid test 72 hours or less before entering back into their country of origin. There is a fee of $150 per test. Delegates are being asked only to use this service if they require a PCR test to travel internationally.

Further NATPE Safe protocols include proof of vaccination in order to receive a badge and attend NATPE Miami; a daily health survey, which will be filled out by attendees on everyone’s mobile phones; and complimentary face masks available on-site.

NATPE Safe Stations will be set up throughout the event, which will include touch-free sanitizer, disposable masks and other safety items. Temperature checks will be taken before entering certain parts of the NATPE event, including the mainstage conference session or the exhibition floor.

The NATPE Networking Tent will provide an outdoor option for networking, and some conference sessions will also take place outside the tent.

Masks will be mandatory for all NATPE staff, service providers and vendors, and masks are highly recommended for all attendees.

NATPE has also pledged to increase the disinfection of the meeting areas. Cleaning will be reinforced in all exhibition spaces, and high-contact areas will be frequently disinfected.

Also, NATPE has created privatized areas for badge holders only to meet throughout the hotel property.