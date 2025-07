ADVERTISEMENT

Bell and Rogers have sealed a new agreement to distribute each other’s specialty channels.

With the alliance, Bell Fibe TV and satellite TV subscribers can access HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, Magnolia Network and Investigation Discovery, along with continued access to Bravo. Rogers Xfinity customers will continue to have full access to Bell Media’s specialty portfolio, including USA Network, Oxygen True Crime, and CTV specialty channels.

“Delivering the most compelling content to Canadians is our focus, and this agreement furthers that goal,” said Kevin Cluett, senior VP for distribution and product platforms at Bell Media. “We are providing customers more choice and ensuring Rogers customers will continue to have access to Bell Media favorites like Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue 401 and Fear Thy Neighbor on our specialty channels. By making these channels more widely available, we’re giving viewers more of what they love while strengthening the Canadian broadcasting ecosystem.”

“It’s great that more Canadians will now have access to North America’s most recognized and beloved specialty TV brands like HGTV, Food Network and Discovery, and can access new titles and the latest seasons of top shows from Rogers Sports & Media,” said Hayden Mindell, senior VP for television at Rogers Sports & Media. “The premium content we’ve invested in is unmatched in Canada, offering Canadians the programming they want most, including hits like My Lottery Dream Home, Beat Bobby Flay and Expedition Unknown, along with new series Chasing The West with Drew and Jonathan Scott.”