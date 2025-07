ADVERTISEMENT

Chillfree TV is a new AI-built streaming AVOD platform from dotstudioPRO delivering FAST channels and on-demand content.

The service launches with 7,500 hours of content, available through its website, the iOS and Android app stores, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV, with Samsung, VIZIO and LG launching shortly.

The service delivers classic and independent films across all genres, contemporary TV series, a 4K movie collection and more. It was built by AI using tools like Manus, Claude 4.0 and Cursor and powered by dotstudioPRO’s infrastructure.

“Chillfree TV is a testament to what’s possible when a robust API-first platform meets next-gen AI,” said Joe Pascual, co-founder, CEO and CTO of dotstudioPRO. “It’s not just innovation for innovation’s sake; this is a fast, smart, scalable platform that amplifies content that’s already proven valuable to viewers and partners alike.”

A merger with Bayview Entertainment brings more than 3,500 hours of content to the platform, including Skinamarink, Robot Monster and The Endless Summer.

“This merger is about scale and synergy,” said Pascual. “Bayview’s respected catalog—built on decades of strong performance—adds incredible value to our platform and partners. Together, we’re bringing trusted content into an intelligent, modern distribution system.”

“Bayview’s titles have achieved successful audience engagement and monetization across several notable platforms,” said Peter Castro, president of Bayview. “With the addition of Chillfree’s groundbreaking, data-informed streaming platform, our content will extend even further, making this the perfect fit between legacy, innovation and performance.”