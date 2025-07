ADVERTISEMENT

Vivian (Xiaowei) Yin, formerly the CEO of FremantleMedia China, has launched Y+X Entertainment Group, a new company committed to serving as a purpose-driven 360-degree IP ecosystem.

The new company aims to cultivate IP that spans multiple formats and platforms, building sustainable franchises that engage audiences on emotional, cultural and experiential levels.

It has four core pillars: Studios, producing long-form film and television, both live action and animation; Drama, focusing on high-quality short-form and micro-drama content for global audiences; Live, creating immersive and interactive experiences that blend storytelling with real-world engagement; and Gaming & Interactive, extending stories into gaming and narrative-driven interactive experiences, often through strategic partnerships with established gaming companies.

As CEO of FremantleMedia China, Yin oversaw major formats such as The X Factor and Got Talent. Prior to that, she was senior VP and executive producer at Star China, where she played a key role in turning The Voice of China into the nation’s top-rated prime-time show for several consecutive years. She is also the creator of China’s first original singing format, Sing My Song.

“Entertainment has long existed in a beautiful cocoon, focused on screens and formats,” Yin said. “But audiences today crave stories that connect emotionally and extend across every facet of their lives. With Y+X, I want to build bridges—between East and West, between media formats and ultimately, between art and the human spirit.”

“We envision a living IP ecosystem where stories are born in countless forms—whether as a film, a short-form drama, a game, a book or an immersive journey—and each has the power to evolve, multiply and transcend mediums, becoming worlds for audiences to explore and cherish.”

At the core of the company’s vision is the “Lumiverse,” a constellation of stories and experiences unified by beauty, courage, imagination and meaning.

“We are dreamers and builders, guardians of light in a world clouded by noise,” Yin said. “Each project is a star. Each artist, a bearer of flame. We stand at the crossroads of art and spirit, East and West, vision and action. We are the architects of a Lumiverse—a universe of light and miracles.”

The company name aims to reflect this. The “Y” stands for “why,” referring to the purpose and meaning behind creating entertainment. The “+” signifies connection and collaboration. The “X” represents the unknown and the possibilities waiting to be explored.

“X+Y is about unlocking that spark where purpose meets possibility,” Yin said. “We believe in telling stories that nourish the soul while embracing innovation and commercial viability.”