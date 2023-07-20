BBC Studios Launches Offering on Prime Video Channels in India

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has launched BBC Kids and BBC Player on Prime Video Channels in India, providing viewers with a curated lineup of British content.

The BBC Kids channel offers shows targeted to ages 0 through 12 and is available on its own or as part of a dual subscription with BBC Player. The kids’ channel features programs such as Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, JoJo & Gran Gran, Sarah & Duck and Junior Bake Off.

The BBC Player channel features a lineup that includes thrillers, dramas, comedies and more. It includes titles such as The Diplomat, Sherlock, Unforgotten, Happy Valley, Citizen Khan, Chivalry, The North Water, The Pursuit of Love and more.

It also features a variety of unscripted series as well. Indian subscribers will have access to Top Gear, The Great British Bake Off, The Trump Show, This is Going to Hurt, Small Axe, Great Thunberg: A Year to Change the World and Strictly Come Dancing, among others.

Prime Video Channels members can purchase an annual add-on subscription for BBC Player for INR 599, which includes full access to BBC Kids. BBC Kids is also available as a stand-alone add-on subscription for INR 199 annually.

“We are excited to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids for the very first time to audiences in India,” said Stanley Fernandes, VP of distribution for South Asia at BBC Studios. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to launch these subscription-based video-on-demand services. These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content lineup, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience. Subscribed members will gain access to some of BBC Studios’ latest hits as well as our classic shows, including our well-acclaimed wealth of kids’ entertainment, all under one roof. We have seen the success of these brands in other markets globally, and we can’t wait to see the excitement in India with this launch on Prime Video Channels.”

Vivek Srivastava, head of Prime Video Channels in India, added, “Since its launch in India, Prime Video Channels has seen exponential growth in India with people subscribing to channels of their choice from the length and breadth of the country. Our customers also have the convenience to access a significantly wider selection of Indian and international content through the 20 channels. In fact, multiple global streaming services have chosen to launch and expand their reach in India with Prime Video Channels. In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with even greater choice and accessibility, we are thrilled to collaborate with BBC Studios. Their wide range of programming is highly renowned and enjoyed by audiences the world over. With the launch of BBC Player and BBC Kids, Prime members in India too will be able to enjoy their favorite British content on a single destination for the first time.”