All3Media International Appoints for AsiaPac

ADVERTISEMENT

All3Media International has appointed BBC Studios alum Tony Ziran Tang as VP of sales in its Asia-Pacific office.

Ziran Tang will be responsible for finished program and format sales activities in China, Korea and Japan, working across TV, local digital platforms and home entertainment. Previously, Ziran Tang was a format sales executive and progressed to senior commercial manager and senior producer at BBC Studios in China. Prior to BBC Studios, Tony was development producer at non-scripted production company Sparkling Media in China.

At All3Media International, Ziran Tang will be reporting to Sabrina Duguet, executive VP for the Asia Pacific.

Duguet commented, “We’re delighted to welcome Tony Ziran Tang to the team as we expand the reach of our finished shows and formats in these key territories. Tony’s comprehensive experience in digital and linear distribution, format development and co-production, alongside his established relationships with clients across Asia and globally, will ensure we can continue to optimize opportunities within our current client network as well as secure and grow new business.”

Ziran Tang added, “I’m thrilled to join All3Media International’s talented team—few positions give the opportunity to manage rights to such a varied lineup of high-quality scripted and non-scripted titles from a host of the world’s most acclaimed producers. The Asia-Pacific region offers myriad destinations for premium finished content on TV, digital and home-entertainment platforms as well as strong potential for strategic collaborations on both international and local productions. I’m looking forward to building on All3Media International’s fantastic reputation in Asia and bringing more of the company’s innovative shows and formats to screens across the region.”