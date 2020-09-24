2020 International Emmy Nominees Unveiled

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominations for the 2020 International Emmy Awards have been announced today by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, with 44 nominees across 11 categories and 20 countries.

Nominees hail from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the U.K. and the U.S.

“Congratulations to all the nominees—we are especially proud to recognize and honor the world’s best storytellers, producers and performers,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “At a time of crisis where most of us have to stay home most of the time, television entertains us and provides a window on our world.”

The nominees for arts programming are Jake and Charice (NHK, Japan), Refavela 40 (HBO Brasil/Conspiração, Brazil), Vertige de la Chute/Ressaca (Babel Doc/France Televisions, France) and Why do we Dance? (Sky Arts Production Hub, U.K.).

Best performance by an actor nominees are Billy Barratt in Responsible Child (Kudos/72 films, U.K.), Guido Caprino in 1994 (Sky/Wildside/Beta Film, Italy), Raphael Logam in Impuros/Impure season two (The Walt Disney Company/Barry Company, Brazil) and Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven (Excel Media & Entertainment/Tiger Baby Productions, India).

The actress side features Emma Bading in Play (Sappralot Productions/Tellux Next/BR/ARD Degeto, Germany), Andrea Beltrão in Hebe (Globo/20th Century Fox Brazil/Hebe Forever/Labrador Filmes/Loma Filmes/Warner Bros., Brazil), Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing (STV Productions, U.K.) and Yeo Yann Yann in Invisible Stories (HBO Asia/Birdmandog, Singapore).

Comedy nominees are Back to Life (SHOWTIME Presents/Two Brothers Pictures, U.K.), Fifty (EndemolShine Israel, Israel), Four More Shots Please (Pritish Nandy Communications, India) and Ninguém tá Olhando/Nobody’s Looking (Gullane Entertainment/Netflix, Brazil).

The nominated documentaries are El Testigo/The Witness (Caracol Television, Colombia), For Sama (Channel 4 News/ITN Productions/PBS Frontline, U.K.), Granni-E-minem (Korean Broadcasting System, South Korea) and Terug naar Rwanda/Back to Rwanda (De Chinezen/VRT, Belgium).

Drama series nominees are Charité season two (UFA Fiction, Germany), Criminal UK (Idiotlamp Productions/Netflix, U.K.), Delhi Crime (Ivanhoe Pictures/Golden Karavan/Poor Man’s Productions/Netflix, India) and El Jardín de Bronce/The Bronze Garden season two (HBO Latin America Originals/Pol-ka, Argentina).

In the category for non-English language U.S. primetime program, the nominees are the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards (Univision/The Latin Recording Academy), La Reina del Sur season two (Telemundo Global Studios/Netflix/AG Studios Colombia/Diagonal TV/Argos), No te Puedes Esconder (Telemundo Global Studios/Netflix) and Preso No.1 (Telemundo Global Studios/Keshet).

Non-scripted entertainment programs up for the award include Canta Comigo (Rádio e Televisão Record/Endemol Shine, Brazil), Folkeopplysningen/The Public Enlightenment (Teddy TV, Norway), MasterChef Thailand season three (Heliconia H Group Company, Thailand) and Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds (Endemol Shine Australia, Australia).

Short-form series nominees are Content (Ludo Studio, Australia), #martyisdead (Bionaut/MALL.TV/cz.nic, Czech Republic), Mil Manos por Argentina/One Thousand Hands for Argentina (Storylab/Atomic Lab/Flow, Argentina) and People Like Us season two (Action for AIDS Singapore/Cheo Pictures/Pilgrim Pictures, Singapore).

The telenovela category features as nominees Chen Xi Yuan/Love And Destiny (Gcoo Entertainment/iQIYI, China), Na Corda Bamba/On Thin Ice (Plural Entertainment Portugal, Portugal), Órfãos da Terra/Orphans of a Nation (Globo, Brazil) and Pequeña Victoria/Victoria Small (Viacom International Studios/Oficina Burman, Argentina).

The programs up for the award for TV movie or miniseries are L’Effondrement/The Collapse (ET BIM/STUDIO+/CANAL+, France) Elis – Viver é Melhor que Sonhar (Globo/Globo Filmes/Bravura Cinematografica/Academia de Filmes, Brazil), The Festival of the Little Gods (Tohoku Broadcasting, Japan) and Responsible Child (Kudos/72 films, U.K.).

The winners will be announced at a ceremony produced from New York City, on Monday, November 23, details of which will be announced in October.