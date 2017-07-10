Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Home / Top Stories / Hasbro Launches Kid-Hosted My Little Pony After Show

Hasbro Launches Kid-Hosted My Little Pony After Show

Sara Alessi 2 days ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Hasbro is rolling out PonyChat, an official, kid-hosted My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic after show for young fans.

Through PonyChat, youngsters will go behind-the-scenes with storywriters, fans and parents to discuss key themes, friendship lessons and character development. Each of the six episodes of the miniseries will be hosted by boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 10. PonyChat is available on My Little Pony’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The first episode of PonyChat looks at an episode from season seven of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, titled “Not Asking for Trouble.” The two hosts of this episode of PonyChat reenact scenes, have an ice cream social and use pony magic to meet up with special friends.



Tags

About Sara Alessi

Sara Alessi is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at salessi@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Carole-Brin-Superprod-717

Cyber Group Alum to Head Superprod’s Digital Arm

Superprod has hired Carole Brin, a former Cyber Group Studios exec, as chief digital officer for the company's newly created digital division.

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2017 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.