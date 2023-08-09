Wonya Lucas to Exit Hallmark Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Wonya Lucas will step down as president and CEO of Hallmark Media at the end of this year.

Lucas, who has led the company for three years, will remain on the board of directors. Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark Companies—which includes oversight of Hallmark Media, Hallmark Global and Crayola—will work with Lucas and the management team on day-to-day leadership for the remainder of her term.

“I am honored to have led this company and am tremendously proud of the progress we’ve made by creating an evolved entertainment experience that inspires meaningful, emotionally connected moments for our audiences,” said Lucas. “My passion for the Hallmark brand has grown in deeply rewarding ways and will remain paramount as I continue to help guide Hallmark Media’s future in a more strategically focused capacity.”

“Wonya is a multi-faceted industry veteran, passionate brand builder, and consummate strategic leader,” said Perry. “I’m grateful for the important work she has done to bring the expansive foundation of the iconic Hallmark brand to life and am fortunate that her insights will continue to positively impact the future of the business.”