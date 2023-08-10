Warner Bros. Discovery Promotes for U.K. & Ireland

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Georgiou has been appointed as the head of Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) media business in the U.K. and Ireland while also retaining his position as president and managing director of WBD Sports Europe.

The appointment sees him helm the company in the region with multiple TV channel brands, including Discovery, TLC, Quest, Quest Red, Really, Cartoon Network, Eurosport and the newly launched TNT Sports, as well as WBD’s streaming service discovery+. He also has responsibility for consumer products, home entertainment and will support the local Warner Bros. theatrical business.

Georgiou joined the company in 2019 as president of Eurosport, arriving from Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, where he was the CEO.

Gerhard Zeiler, international president at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Andrew has excelled at the business, being both commercially savvy and able to get things done. As we enter another important period during these transformative times for our broader business, I’m looking forward to working even more closely with Andrew to shape our path and best position our company for continued and longer-term success.”

Georgiou said: “It’s an honor to be asked to take on the U.K. and Ireland with such a proven and seasoned leadership team. My expanded role, in many ways, mirrors the ambition of the company—to combine and grow our entertainment and sports offering together across our TV networks and streaming businesses. With TNT Sports now live on all linear platforms and discovery+, the streaming home of TNT Sports in the U.K. and Ireland, and the football and rugby seasons kicking off, there could not be a better time to get started.”