Video: The Team Behind A+E Networks’ Miss Scarlet and The Duke

Set in 19th-century Victorian London, Miss Scarlet and The Duke features a fearless, independent heroine. The six-hour detective drama, which marked A+E Networks International’s first international scripted co-production, was acquired by UKTV’s Alibi channel, with its U.S. debut coming as a MASTERPIECE presentation on PBS. A+E Networks is selling the drama, produced by Element 8 Entertainment, worldwide.

World Screen’s group editorial director, Anna Carugati, took part in a video conference with Kate Phillips, who stars in the series as Eliza Scarlet; Moreyba Bidessie, VP of international scripted development at A+E Networks; Patty Ishimoto, managing partner at Element 8 Entertainment and executive producer on the series; creator and writer Rachael New; and Emma Sparks, head of acquisitions at UKTV, to discuss what makes the period drama unique.

Eliza Scarlet, played by Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders, The Crown), has always been more interested in running her father’s detective agency than behaving like a proper lady. When her father dies suddenly, she’s determined to prove herself as a great detective—at a time when women were meant to be demure, subservient, at home with their husbands and children, not running around the city solving crime. This conflict, of a woman operating in a man’s world, is the engine of the show.

Also central to the drama is the relationship between Eliza and Duke, played by Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Babylon, Medici). Born William Wellington, his nickname Duke came from not only sharing the same name as the great 19th-century war hero The Duke of Wellington, but also the same reputation for being a leader of men and a consummate womanizer. Eliza won’t fall prey to his charm as other women do, but over the series, as she spends more time in his world—whether he likes it or not—Eliza opens his eyes to what a woman is capable of and challenges his misogynistic views.

Each episode sees a new case of the week to investigate. This is complemented by three different narrative arcs for the viewers to follow: Eliza’s journey from amateur sleuth to established private detective, the will-they-won’t-they dynamics of her relationship with Duke, and the fallout from the death of Eliza’s beloved father as new revelations come to light.