ViacomCBS Enters New Global Deal with Twitter

Twitter has struck up a new, multiyear global agreement to deliver digital content around ViacomCBS’s live events, shows and franchises spanning the portfolio of entertainment, news and sports brands.

The deal runs across BET, CBS Television Network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Channel 5, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Network 10, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and Telefe. Paramount+ will also host three Twitter Watch Parties in partnership with Twitter to bring fans together, fuel conversation and build community around select original series.

Each of the programs will be eligible for Twitter marketing support and brand sponsorship sales rights via Twitter’s Amplify program. ViacomCBS will also tap into Twitter marketing features, from live video and real-time highlights to Twitter Moments.

“We’re thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with Twitter in this expansive global deal that brings together the full ViacomCBS portfolio and magnifies the scale and scope of our valued partnership,” said Andrea Wolinetz, senior VP of distribution and business development for streaming at ViacomCBS. “Twitter is the digital water cooler for trending topics and fandom worldwide, and we’re excited to provide front-row access to innovative digital content experiences and culture-defining moments across the best of entertainment, news and sports for Twitter users everywhere.”

“We’re excited to take our strong partnership to a new level, offering premium content across entertainment, news and sports and giving brands the opportunity to align with ViacomCBS’ entire portfolio on a global scale,” said Jennifer Prince, head of global content partnerships for Twitter. “Through highlights, Twitter Moments, innovative formats and Paramount+ watch parties, Twitter will put users at the center of the biggest moments happening around the world.”