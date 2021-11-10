marblemedia Bolsters Business with Key Appointments

ADVERTISEMENT

marblemedia has made several key executive appointments to fuel its growth strategy, including promoting Donna Luke to the newly created role of senior VP of business operations.

In her new role, Luke will lead the strategic and business planning of the company by shaping and organizing production activity. She will oversee business affairs, HR, IT, operations, production and postproduction.

“Premium shows require premium talent, and there is no better person to help us scale our business than Donna Luke,” said Matt Hornburg, co-CEO of marblemedia. “As a company, we’re always evolving and continue to work on what’s next for entertainment. This new role and additional executive appointments solidify our growth strategy in the global market.”

Luke commented, “marblemedia are proving themselves to be a force to be reckoned with, and I have been fortunate to participate in their success. I am extremely excited to take on this role and for the next steps in preparing marble as we become a future-ready company.”

marblemedia has also expanded Diane Rankin’s role. Currently senior VP of rights and executive producer, Rankin’s role will now include commercial development strategy across marblemedia originals, shaping projects for international financing through presales and co-productions and establishing a strong formats distribution business around the world.

Rankin joined the company in 2015 and has helped grow the distribution catalog at Distribution360. Her executive producer credits include Overlord and the Underwoods and Best in Miniature.

In addition, Stefanie Haist was hired as head of unscripted production. Haist will take over managing productions’ day-to-day responsibilities. She joins from THA, where she was a supervising producer. Her credits include Undercover Boss Canada (W Network) and Hip-Hop Evolution (Netflix).