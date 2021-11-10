ABC’s Queens Tops October’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

The drama series Queens generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new shows that premiered around the world this October, according to The WIT.

Queens, which counts 54,000 Instagram followers for October’s first place, follows four women in their 40s, who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world. The ABC series stars Brandy (5.2 million followers), Naturi Naughton (2.5 million) and Nadine Velazquez (144,000).

In second place with 38,000 followers, CSI: Vegas is a sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which aired on CBS from 2000 to 2015. Starring Mandeep Dhillon (38,800 followers) and Mel Rodriguez (13,100), it centers on a new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby, who enlists the help of old friends Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle and David Hodges.

Airing on Citytv, Bachelor in Paradise Canada is a local adaptation of the dating show Bachelor in Paradise, a spin-off of The Bachelor. Hosted by Jesse Jones, who has more than 4,300 followers, it features a mix of former participants and new ones that are ready for love. The series has 31,000 followers for third.

Maradona: Sueño Bendito (Maradona: Blessed Dream) has picked up 28,000 followers since bowing on Prime Video for fourth place. The Spanish-language biographical series chronicles the life of football legend Diego Armando Maradona. Laura Esquivel (437,000 followers), Julieta Cardinali (412,000), Nazareno Casero (300,000) and Nicolás Goldschmidt (25,900) star.

Rounding out October’s top five, MAITHINK X – Die Show has accumulated 26,000 followers on Instagram after its premiere on Germany’s ZDFneo. Hosted by chemist Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim (460,000), the factual science program consists of recurring sections, reports and sketches in which she alternates between seriousness and humor.

The thriller series One of Us Is Lying, with 25,000 followers for sixth, is based on Karen M. McManus’s young adult novel of the same name that follows what happens when five strangers walk into detention and only four walk out alive. The Peacock series stars Barrett Carnahan (258,000 followers), Mark McKenna (243,000) and Annalisa Cochrane (133,000).

A comedy telenovela that airs on Telemundo in the U.S., seventh-place Parientes a la Fuerza (Compelled Family) also picked up 25,000 followers. It centers on a famous Hollywood screenwriter who travels to Mexico and falls head over heels in love with a singer who becomes his muse in the midst of a mid-life crisis. The cast includes Bárbara de Regil (8 million followers), Michel Duval (1.3 million), Chantal Andere (574,000) and Guy Ecker (152,000).

X-Faktor Belarus, the local adaptation of The X Factor, picked up 24,000 followers for eighth place. Airing on Belarus 1, it features Olga Buzova (23.1 million followers), Seryoga (157,000), Ruslan Alekhno (78,500) and Sergey Sosedov (18,700) as judges.

In ninth with 22,000 followers, the romantic Turkish drama Benim Hayatım (My Life) tells the story of a girl who moves to Istanbul with her family to make her dreams come true. Nilsu Aktaş (1.8 million followers) and Genco Özak (455,000) star in the Star TV series.

Taking the last spot on October’s list, Imersão (Immersion) has picked up 14,000 followers since its premiere on Brazil’s RedeTV! Hosted by influencer Felipe Blogueiro Festeiro, who has 178,000 followers, the branded competition sees 12 decorators specializing in children’s parties compete against each other.

