Thursday, July 8, 2021
Starz Elevates Superna Kalle

Kristin Brzoznowski 8 hours ago Top Stories


Superna Kalle has been promoted to president of international networks at Starz.

Kalle previously served as executive VP for international digital networks at Starz. She has been with the company since 2018 and has led the international expansion of StarzPlay, now available in 58 countries globally.

Reporting directly to Hirsch, Kalle oversees the international division’s growth for StarzPlay, including all aspects of programming and production on international original series, distribution, marketing and publicity, along with Lionsgate Play.

“Superna is an incredibly talented and strategic executive who has demonstrated her acute business expertise to help expand Starz into the global premium SVOD service it is today,” said Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “She has done a superb job of building a successful international division from the ground up that has formed strategic distribution partnerships and international original productions that contribute to our company’s innovation and distinction. I look forward to even greater global growth under her continued leadership.”











About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

