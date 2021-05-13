Spotlight: ZDF Enterprises

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in the gambling world and inspired by actual events, the six-parter ANA. all in. is a thriller series on the ZDF Enterprises slate.

Each episode of the ten-hour series Myths—The Greatest Mysteries of Humanity examines how much truth there is in common folklores, with insights from scientists and hobby researchers alike. In the kids’ programming arena, there’s the live-action Pan Tau, a reinvention of the children’s classic. Fred Burcksen, president and CEO of ZDF Enterprises, calls Pan Tau “family entertainment at its best.”

“We work with renowned producers and crews, some of the greatest talents of their generation,” says Burcksen.