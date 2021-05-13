Thursday, May 13, 2021
Home / Top Stories / May Digital Editions Now Available

May Digital Editions Now Available

World Screen 12 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The May digital editions of World Screen, TV Latina and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen
TV Drama and Turkish TV Screenings Festivals. Plus interviews with Lionsgate’s Agapy Kapouranis, Red Arrow’s Tim Gerhartz and Nicely’s Vanessa Shapiro, along with behind-the-scenes videos for ANA. all in. and FAST and WorldScreenings spotlights on Inter Medya, Cineflix Rights, ABS-CBN Corporation, Russia Television and Radio/Sovtelexport, TV Asahi, Little Engine Moving Pictures, GoQuest Media and the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

TV Latina
Demanding Viewers: Distributors discuss how they are expanding their businesses with OTT platforms. Plus insights from the team behind the new Spanish-language drama series ANA. all in., interviews with ViacomCBS’s Kelly Day, Telemundo’s Beau Ferrari and Banijay Rights’ Cathy Payne and Matt Creasey, and a TV Latina Screenings spotlight on Ánima.

TV Listings
Highlights from several distributors, including links to trailers.











About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Monte-Carlo TV Festival Moves Forward with In-Person Event

The annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival is planning to return as an in-person event this year, also offering virtual accommodations with a hybrid format.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.