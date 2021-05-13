May Digital Editions Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The May digital editions of World Screen, TV Latina and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen

TV Drama and Turkish TV Screenings Festivals. Plus interviews with Lionsgate’s Agapy Kapouranis, Red Arrow’s Tim Gerhartz and Nicely’s Vanessa Shapiro, along with behind-the-scenes videos for ANA. all in. and FAST and WorldScreenings spotlights on Inter Medya, Cineflix Rights, ABS-CBN Corporation, Russia Television and Radio/Sovtelexport, TV Asahi, Little Engine Moving Pictures, GoQuest Media and the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

TV Latina

Demanding Viewers: Distributors discuss how they are expanding their businesses with OTT platforms. Plus insights from the team behind the new Spanish-language drama series ANA. all in., interviews with ViacomCBS’s Kelly Day, Telemundo’s Beau Ferrari and Banijay Rights’ Cathy Payne and Matt Creasey, and a TV Latina Screenings spotlight on Ánima.

TV Listings

Highlights from several distributors, including links to trailers.