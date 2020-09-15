Six AMC Channels Join IMDb TV

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb TV has added six new AMC channels to its linear offerings, including the exclusive The Walking Dead Universe Experience channel.

The Walking Dead Universe Experience is a dedicated channel created for fans of The Walking Dead. It includes select full episodes of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Ride with Norman Reedus, Friday Night in with the Morgans and more, plus behind-the-scenes footage, bonus content, original digital series, cast interviews and fan-favorite episodes.

AMC: Presents has also rolled out on the free streaming service from Amazon. It allows audiences to dive into such AMC shows as Turn: Washington’s Spies, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify, Making of the Mob, Into the Badlands, movies, unscripted originals and more. In the coming months, IMDb TV will add four additional AMC Networks channels to the “watch live” linear selection: Absolute Reality by WE tv, Rush by AMC, IFC Films Picks and Slightly Off by IFC.

Absolute Reality by WE tv features reality TV shows all in one place, including Bridezillas, Kendra on Top, Joan & Melissa, LA Hair, Mary Mary, Platinum Weddings and more. Rush by AMC offers a collection of action and thriller movies. IFC Films Picks features an extensive library of acclaimed star-studded dramas, documentaries, prestige indies, global cinema and genre films. Lastly, Slightly Off by IFC offers a slate of award-winning comedies, including the talk show Comedy Bang Bang, Portlandia and Brockmire.