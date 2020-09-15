Blue Ant Media Appoints New President of Global Channels & Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Ant Media has promoted Jamie Schouela to president of global channels and media and Carlyn Staudt to global general manager of Love Nature.

In his new role, Schouela will lead the company’s streaming and linear television networks and digital platforms around the world, as well as Blue Ant Media’s existing print products and consumer events. Staudt will now head up Love Nature’s strategic direction and operations globally, including commissioning and development, programming, digital content, marketing and communications, as well as international affiliate sales.

Staudt now reports to Schouela and has joined Blue Ant Media’s corporate management team. Schouela will continue to report to Michael MacMillan, CEO and co-founder of Blue Ant Media.

Since 2017, Schouela has served Blue Ant Media’s president of Canadian Media, heading up the company’s Canadian television, media and consumer events businesses. Prior to Blue Ant Media, he served as VP of marketing for Shaw Media. He began his career at Alliance Atlantis.

Staudt is formerly the executive VP of programming and development for Love Nature, overseeing the global programming strategy of Love Nature’s linear platforms internationally and commissioning original content to grow the brand’s programming library. Prior to joining Blue Ant Media, Staudt held numerous leadership roles at National Geographic.

MacMillan said: “These promotions ladder up to Blue Ant Media’s commitment to streamlining its core priorities, which include content production, ownership and exploitation in all its forms. Jamie and Carlyn have proven track records building successful media brands in North America and around the globe. I am pleased to see them at the helm of our channels business, propelling our company forward in our ever-changing industry.”