ADVERTISEMENT

Tiny Scripted, a new distribution company dedicated to short-form scripted films, series and stage plays, has launched under the leadership of David Kimple.

Already, Tiny Scripted has signed acquisition deals for the film The Old Guitarist, by Will Nunziata and starring Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos, The Godfather Part II), and Mikey’s Army, written by Erc Ulloa, directed Andrew Keenan-Bolger and featuring Shuga Cain (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Claybourne Elder (The Golden Age).

The Old Guitarist, inspired by the Pablo Picasso painting of the same name, will be available for worldwide licensing on August 1. Mikey’s Army, in which a 16-year-old finds himself at a pivotal moment, is now available for worldwide licensing. Tiny Scripted recently inked a two-year non-exclusive SVOD licensing deal with Dekkoo for the latter.

Other titles in the company’s purview are Jax Terry’s The Invite, Courtney Alana Ward’s Eat Pray Anal and Victor Malana Maog’s Boop Boop, Here We Go, as well as five short films from director director Lesley Demetriades.

For the stage, Tiny Scripted has picked up works by talent such as Monet Hurst-Mendoza, Andrew Rincón, Samantha Cooper, Gianfranco Lentini, Becca Schlossberg and Theresa Giacopasi.

The company is also accepting content submissions for completed short films and plays ready for licensing in the theater industry.

“We are dedicated to short-form, scripted work not only because there is a dearth of quality traditional-length content out there for distributors to acquire right now, but because we believe this is a good way to be of service to the creators in our industry,” Kimple said. “Short-form content is notoriously difficult to make profitable, but Tiny Scripted is tackling this challenge head-on. There are a handful of organizations doing work to provide homes for short pieces, but few of them are continuously and proactively selling they way we are.”

He continued, “We acquire rights for films and series as well as plays and musicals for the stage because we believe that there is more synergy between these two industries than meets the eye. No matter the format, we want to help creators monetize these works.”

On the types of short film and play submissions the company is looking for, Kimple said, “We are most interested in early-career clients. We believe there is a treasure trove of independent creators without long-term advocates for their work. Writers, directors, actors and beyond will often self-produce incredible one-off pieces that might do the festival circuit and then languish in solitary confinement on an unmonetized YouTube page with zero traffic. We hope to engage with these project creators as educators and long-tail advocates for their pieces.”

Kimple brings over ten years of experience in title-based IP distribution to the company. He began his career as a script writer before working at Samuel French, Inc., now Concord Theatricals. He then held roles at Penguin Random House and 1091 Pictures. When 1091 Pictures was acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Kimple was promoted to director of rights management. In addition to leading Tiny Scripted’s launch, Kimple serves as the director of business operations at Narrative Capital and Global Entertainment.

The Tiny Scripted team also includes Courtney Alana Ward as producer and channel director of the on-screen catalog and Samantha Cooper as channel director for the on-stage catalog.