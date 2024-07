ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has set a new strategy for its consumer products and licensing business, including tapping Nicki Sheard as CEO of brands and licensing and creating two new distinct global teams based in New York and London.

Suzy Raia now serves as senior VP of global consumer products, operating out of New York, while Stephen Davies has become senior VP of global licensing in London. Both report into Sheard, who leads global digital brands, new business and data and insights within the brands and licensing division. The restructure comes following strong traction for properties like Bluey.

In North America, Raia was responsible for key Bluey partnerships like with Macy’s for their Thanksgiving Day Parade. Her team has landed more than 50 licensing deals for the beloved preschool show. She will oversee the business in North America, Latin America, the U.K., EMEA, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Her team includes Murilo Hinojosa, VP of consumer products in LatAm; Kate O’Connor, director of brands and licensing for ANZ; Andrew Carley, director of consumer products in the U.K., EMEA and Asia; and Lee Allentuck, who joins as VP of consumer products in North America. London-based Davies has served as managing director of consumer products and licensing since 2019, working across live entertainment, publishing and gaming.

Sheard commented: “I’m grateful for the continued opportunity to oversee such a dynamic and growing part of our industry and I’m excited to see the benefits of this shift. Having two distinct global teams for consumer products and licensing will allow us to drive a global approach for our activities and, in return, maximize growth for our key brands with global appeal, such as Bluey and Doctor Who. This will also help increase our focus on key areas where we see potential, giving us an opportunity to find fresh ways to link new areas of the business, innovative in how we engage with our audiences. I’m thrilled to see Suzy and Stephen take on these expanded roles and I’m looking forward to seeing our brands thrive even more in this improved setup.”

Raia added: “I am both honored and humbled by this momentous opportunity to lead our global consumer products team. This is a pivotal moment for us and with Nicki’s leadership and the support of the incredible teams across the regions, I look forward to building on our successes and driving innovative strategies to elevate our brands in service of our fans around the world.”

Davies noted: “I am thrilled to be leading a newly focused global licensing business. There are so many opportunities to unlock across such exciting business sectors as gaming, education and live entertainment and the archive presents us with a treasure trove of wonderful content to bring to audiences across the world in all sorts of ways. I cannot wait to get stuck into the next phase of our growth journey.”