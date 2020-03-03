Series Mania Implements “Hygiene & Information Measures”

ADVERTISEMENT

Series Mania Festival and Forum are proceeding as planned, with certain measures being taken to ensure the health and safety of participants regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

The French government has banned all gatherings of more than 5,000 persons in a confined space across the territory, but given the audience capacities and attendance figures for festival locations, including movie theaters, the Nouveau Siècle auditorium, Lille Grand Palais, the Tri Postal and so on, all events comprising the Series Mania Festival and Forum will be going ahead as planned.

The organizers have put in place a number of hygiene and information measures, including the provision of hand sanitizers across all festival locations. Also, there will be reinforced cleaning schedules for all locations receiving the public, including screening rooms, conference rooms, dining spaces, meeting points and bathrooms; special notices relating recommended hygiene practices, including proper handwashing and avoiding physical contact; and specific training for staff regarding measures to be respected and best practices in terms of hygiene.

“We are in close and regular contact with local and national authorities to monitor how the situation is evolving,” the organizers said. “As such, we will be providing updates to participants with regard to any measures introduced by authorities as they are announced, and will fully comply with said decisions.”