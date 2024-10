ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung TV Plus has added to its lineup DFB Play TV, delivering sports content from the German National Football Association’s FAST channel.

DFB Play TV offers a chance to catch all of the action from a number of DFB competitions. Samsung TV Plus viewers in the U.K., Spain and Sweden will now be able to watch matches from the Men’s and Women’s DFB-Pokal, 3. Liga (Third Division), U-19 Youth Bundesliga and various national teams, live and free. The DFB Play TV channel, exclusive on Samsung TV Plus in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland, will also feature the German Football Association’s collection of highlights and archived footage. DFB Play TV will also be rolled out on Samsung TV Plus in Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Republic of Ireland and Malta in the beginning of 2025.

Jennifer Batty, director of content partnerships for Samsung TV Plus and The Art Store, said: “This partnership with DFB Play TV underscores our commitment to investing in premium European sports and making it accessible to new and diverse audiences worldwide. Football has a unique power to unite fans, and we’re excited to bring the excitement of the sport to our growing platform, offering viewers more ways to experience the games they love, all for free. We are seeing a growing appetite for sports content on our platform and TVs, especially given the incredible summer of sport we had this year, so we want to continue to serve our audiences content they can’t experience elsewhere.”