SAG Awards for Casts of The Crown, Schitt’s Creek

At last night’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, the casts of The Crown and Schitt’s Creek were recognized for their television drama and comedy ensemble performances, respectively.

Mark Ruffalo was honored with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for I Know This Much is True, while Anya Taylor-Joy scored the win in the Female Actor category for The Queen’s Gambit.

Jason Bateman was recognized with the win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Ozark, and Gillian Anderson in the Female Actor arena for The Crown.

On the comedy side for television, Jason Sudeikis was recognized for his individual performance for Ted Lasso and Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek.

The stunt ensemble from The Mandalorian was also honored.