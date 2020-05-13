Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Home / Top Stories / Quiver Takes Over Kew Media Distribution Library

Quiver Takes Over Kew Media Distribution Library

Kristin Brzoznowski 3 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Quiver Entertainment has acquired all of Kew Media International’s library of movies, series, miniseries, pilots, specials, documentaries and animated programming.

Kew Media International is currently in administration. FTI Consulting has overseen the sale of its catalog.

“We are thrilled to acquire such a vast and wonderful library of content,” commented Jeff Sackman, co-CEO of Quiver. “We have inherited partnerships with some of the most creative and respected producers in the industry, and we look forward to growing this business together.”

“This amazing content is being viewed by millions of people worldwide on hundreds of platforms,” said Berry Meyerowitz, Quiver’s co-CEO. “We are excited to collaborate with all of our customers to continue to make this content available to audiences far and wide.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

ALSO READ

Hamilton Filmed Version Coming to Disney+ This Summer

The premiere of the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton has been fast-tracked to debut on Disney+ around the world on July 3.

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.