Quiver Takes Over Kew Media Distribution Library

Quiver Entertainment has acquired all of Kew Media International’s library of movies, series, miniseries, pilots, specials, documentaries and animated programming.

Kew Media International is currently in administration. FTI Consulting has overseen the sale of its catalog.

“We are thrilled to acquire such a vast and wonderful library of content,” commented Jeff Sackman, co-CEO of Quiver. “We have inherited partnerships with some of the most creative and respected producers in the industry, and we look forward to growing this business together.”

“This amazing content is being viewed by millions of people worldwide on hundreds of platforms,” said Berry Meyerowitz, Quiver’s co-CEO. “We are excited to collaborate with all of our customers to continue to make this content available to audiences far and wide.”