Netflix Orders DC Series Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth, a new series based on DC Comics characters from Team Downey and Warner Bros. Television, has been picked up by Netflix.

Sweet Tooth follows the family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus, who is part deer and part boy. When Gus leaves his home in the forest, he finds the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event and joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids in search of answers about this new world and the mystery of his origins.

The eight-episode series stars Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy, Tiger Rising, Playing With Fire), Nonso Anozie (The Laundromat, Zoo, Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (Les Misérables TV series, Victoria & Abdul, The Big Sick) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, Saturday Night Live), with James Brolin (Life in Pieces, Amityville Horror, Westworld) as the voice of the narrator.

Jim Mickle (writer, director, executive producer) and Beth Schwartz (writer, executive producer) are co-showrunners on the series. Robert Downey Jr., is executive producing for Team Downey alongside Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran.