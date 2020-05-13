HBO Max Unveils Summer Slate of Originals

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Max has revealed the second slate of originals that will become available to viewers after the streamer’s May 27 launch.

The next wave of titles coming to the platform begins June 18 with the debut of the entire first season of the unscripted kids’ adventure competition series Karma, led by YouTube host Michelle Khare.

On June 25, HBO Max will premiere an original second season of the DC Universe fan-favorite Doom Patrol, an original second season of Sesame Workshop’s animated series Esme & Roy, a third season of the comedy-thriller Search Party and Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO, the first of four hourlong specials.

July 9 is the premiere of the three-part documentary series Expecting Amy, an unfiltered and intimate view into comedian Amy Schumer’s life on tour creating a stand-up special during her difficult pregnancy, and the adult animated comedy Close Enough, from J.G. Quintel, creator of Regular Show.

July 16, the multi-generational family docusoap The House of Ho, chronicling the daily lives of patriarch Binh Ho, matriarch Hue Ho, their daughter Judy Ho, their son Washington Ho and his wife Lesley Ho, Aunt Tina and Cousin Sammy, arrives on the platform.

HBO Max will debut Cartoon Network Studios’ animated children’s series Tig n’ Seek on July 23.

On July 30, HBO Max presents the U.S. premieres of the scripted comedy Frayed, which follows a wealthy Londoner as she travels back to the Australian home she escaped as a teen, and the unscripted British animal rescue series The Dog House.

August 6 sees the launch of Seth Rogen’s comedy feature An American Pickle, which will world premiere as the first HBO Max original film on the platform under the Warner Max label.

“Shortly after the initial launch our monthly strategy kicks in, as we introduce great new originals every month throughout the year,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president at TNT, TBS and truTV.

“We want to provide audiences with a wide-ranging and consistent flow of high-quality programming across all genres,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “From scripted series and intimate documentaries, to premium animation for kids and adults, to feature-length films from teams at the top of their game, our creators bring it all, each with their own unique take, building a slate of originals that is nothing short of amazing.”